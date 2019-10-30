Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 226.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

FL stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

