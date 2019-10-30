Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FELP. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on Foresight Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FELP remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,757. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

