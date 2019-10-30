Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Up 25.7% in October

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 994,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,965 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

