FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. FOX’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

