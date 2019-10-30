Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. Sells 32,500 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BDSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 1,458,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,061. The stock has a market cap of $539.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.33. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. Research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

