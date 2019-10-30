Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a P/E ratio of -73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

