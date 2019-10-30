Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Freedom Foods Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Freedom Foods Group stock opened at A$5.43 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.02. Freedom Foods Group has a 1 year low of A$3.95 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of A$5.98 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

