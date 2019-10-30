Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.89 ($90.56).

FME stock traded up €2.26 ($2.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €64.86 ($75.42). 2,165,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a one year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

