Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.88 ($67.30).

Shares of FRE stock traded up €0.85 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €46.62 ($54.21). The company had a trading volume of 2,270,813 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.09.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

