Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.41%.

FDP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 299,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

