Friedenthal Financial Purchases 34,676 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,922,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after acquiring an additional 205,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,200,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 299,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

