Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($9.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($6.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

