FUTURAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,621.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $4,621.00 and approximately $2,337.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00366080 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001499 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007878 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

