FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Issued By KeyCorp

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.