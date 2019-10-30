FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

WBS stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 440,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 74.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,511,000 after purchasing an additional 248,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

