FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Landstar System stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 80.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

