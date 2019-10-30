FY2019 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE COF opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after buying an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,796,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after buying an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

