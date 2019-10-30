FY2019 EPS Estimates for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FirstCash by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 737,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

