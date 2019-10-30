FY2019 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Graco stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.