FY2019 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Reduced by Analyst

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

