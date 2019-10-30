FY2019 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.94 on Monday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 172,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 19,333 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $657,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

