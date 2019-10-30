FY2019 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Opus Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

OPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of OPB opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

