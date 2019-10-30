FY2019 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

QSR stock opened at C$85.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.34 and a 1-year high of C$105.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

