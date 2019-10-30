FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $69.69 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $1,370.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,260.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,178.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

