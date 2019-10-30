G.Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of DRQ opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,085,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,770,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,975,000 after buying an additional 187,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

