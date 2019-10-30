Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Down 47.3%

Galantas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:GALKF)’s stock price dropped 47.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 20,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 20,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

