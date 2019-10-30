Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY19 guidance to approx $4.15 EPS.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,410,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $66,019,671.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,852,996 shares of company stock worth $223,193,928 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

