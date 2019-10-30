Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,973,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,648,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $17,018,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in National Grid by 195.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

