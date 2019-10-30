Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 8,129 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FPI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 3,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,159. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.76. Farmland Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.