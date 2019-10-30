Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.68% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

