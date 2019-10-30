Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 725 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIC were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,475. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

