GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.01 ($29.09).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.52 ($33.16). 411,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €28.81 ($33.50).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

