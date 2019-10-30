Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. Generac has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

