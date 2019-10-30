General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

NYSE GE traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,871,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,363,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

