General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $36.64. General Motors shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 18,189,773 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

