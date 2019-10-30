GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. On average, analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $341.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $100,453.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,278.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $359,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

