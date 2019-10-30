Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of ROCK opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

