Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

