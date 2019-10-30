Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

65.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Global Net Lease pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 7.45% 1.48% 0.66% ARMOUR Residential REIT -173.23% 10.63% 1.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $282.21 million 5.75 $10.90 million $2.14 9.04 ARMOUR Residential REIT $283.15 million 3.47 -$105.96 million $2.50 6.68

Global Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.