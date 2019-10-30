Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 119.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $115,805,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

