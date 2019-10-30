Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.76. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.