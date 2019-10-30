Global Ports Holding PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GPH stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.44. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

