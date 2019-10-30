Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39, approximately 2,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUSF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after buying an additional 166,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,902,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,981,000 after buying an additional 669,834 shares in the last quarter.

