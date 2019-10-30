Godaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Godaddy has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Godaddy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 745 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $46,830.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,160 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $76,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,126.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $490,389. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

