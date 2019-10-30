Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,933.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $407.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

