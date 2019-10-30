Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

