Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $461,470.24. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $292,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

