GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPX. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

GPX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 23,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 133.8% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 12.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its position in GP Strategies by 59.9% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

