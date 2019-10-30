Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE:GVA opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.