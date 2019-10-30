Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Momo makes up about 0.8% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 92.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.22. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. Momo’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.